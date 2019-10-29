STELLA - Nicole Marie Blevins, 35, of Stella died Oct. 24, 2019, at home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Survivors include parents, Debra and George Ketchum of Stella; daughter, Anna Hamlett of Swansboro; sisters, Natalie Trott of Stella, Ashley of Texas; and brothers, Garrett Ketchum of Alabama, George Ketchum of Stella, Jason Ketchum of Newport, Ryan Souder of Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019