Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Nicole Denice Ledet, 38, of Jacksonville was called to Heaven on the 28th of April 2019, peacefully.
She graduated from Jacksonville High School Class of 99 and was known by most in Jacksonville by her work at Home Depot. Nicole's infectious smile and beautiful heart left an impression on everyone she met and was a shining beacon for all who needed help.
The family will be holding a celebration of her life at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home. Nicole is preceded in death by her mother, Denice Ledet. She is survived by her father and step-mother, Michael and Laurie Ledet Sr.; sister, Tessa; and brothers, Joey, Shannon, Gabriel and Michael Jr. As well as many beloved nieces and nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local humane society.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
