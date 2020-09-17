Nina Clark

Or Copy this URL to Share

Nina Mae Brown Clark, 89, died Sept. 15, 2020, at her home.

Services will be private.

Survivors include sons, Mike Clark of Pink Hill, Perry Clark of Charlotte; stepson, Charles Mason of Rockford, Illinois; stepdaughter, Peggy Moore of Monticello, Kentucky; sisters, Maxine Smith of Utica, New York, Mary Hewitt of Jacksonville, Ann Carter of Deltona, Florida; and brother, Delmus Brown of Dover.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



