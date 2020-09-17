Nina Clark

1/
Nina Mae Brown Clark, 89, died Sept. 15, 2020, at her home.
Services will be private.
Survivors include sons, Mike Clark of Pink Hill, Perry Clark of Charlotte; stepson, Charles Mason of Rockford, Illinois; stepdaughter, Peggy Moore of Monticello, Kentucky; sisters, Maxine Smith of Utica, New York, Mary Hewitt of Jacksonville, Ann Carter of Deltona, Florida; and brother, Delmus Brown of Dover.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
