Nina Clark

Nina Mae Brown Clark, 89, died Sept. 15, 2020, at her home.
Services will be private.
Survivors include sons, Mike Clark of Pink Hill, Perry Clark of Charlotte; stepson, Charles Mason of Rockford, Illinois; stepdaughter, Peggy Moore of Monticello, Kentucky; sisters, Maxine Smith of Utica, New York, Mary Hewitt of Jacksonville, Ann Carter of Deltona, Florida; and brother, Delmus Brown of Dover.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.