Nina Pickett
Nina M. Pickett, 84, of Jacksonville died July 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Brenda of Herndon, Virginia, Belinda of Richlands, Maxine of Williamsburg, Virginia, Evelyn of Greensboro; siblings, Joe of New Haven, Connecticut, Josephine of Roselle, New Jersey, Shirl, Saundra, Patricia, all of Richlands, Dennis, Lorain, both of Jacksonville, Mary of Baltimore.
Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
