PINK HILL - Norma Ward Horne, 79, of Pink Hill died April 15, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday April 20 at Community Funeral Home in Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Charles F. Horne, of Pink Hill; daughters, Ramona Krouse, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Sandra Horne, of Pink Hill, and Kimberly Horne, of Pink Hill; sisters, Leona Beck, of Tabor City, and Jean Bass, of Lumberton; and brothers, Eldridge Ward, of Oak Ridge, Kenneth Ward, of Tabor City, Winston Ward, of Plymouth, and Arnold Ward, of Tabor City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019