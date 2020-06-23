Norman Cook
POLLOCKSVILLE - Norman Gray Cook, 89, of Pollocksville, died June 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pollocksville City Cemetery, Pollocksville.
Survivors include sons, James Cook of Trenton, Raymond Cook of Greenville; daughters, Linda Weston, Teresa Gurganus, both of Richlands.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
