Norman Cook

POLLOCKSVILLE - Norman Gray Cook, 89, of Pollocksville, died June 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pollocksville City Cemetery, Pollocksville.
Survivors include sons, James Cook of Trenton, Raymond Cook of Greenville; daughters, Linda Weston, Teresa Gurganus, both of Richlands.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.