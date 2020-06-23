Norman Cook

Or Copy this URL to Share

POLLOCKSVILLE - Norman Gray Cook, 89, of Pollocksville, died June 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pollocksville City Cemetery, Pollocksville.

Survivors include sons, James Cook of Trenton, Raymond Cook of Greenville; daughters, Linda Weston, Teresa Gurganus, both of Richlands.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





