Norman Pierce

Mr. Norman Lee Pierce, 76, of Richlands, NC died September 19, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.

Mr. Pierce was the son of the late Starkey Lloyd Pierce and Pearlie Hall Pierce. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Pierce; and granddaughter, Ashley Pierce. He is survived by a son, Rhon Pierce (Mary) and one grandson, Sage Pierce. Two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kinsley Pierce.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Five Mile FWB Church in Richlands. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Five Mile FWB Church in Richlands, NC. Burial will follow at the Pierce Family Cemetery.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store