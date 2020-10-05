1/1
Normand Paul
Gunnery Sergeant Normand Edgar Paul passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born on December 30, 1933.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Paul, of 65 years.
He is survived by his five children, Robert Normand Paul of Maryland; Kenneth Edgar Paul, Danny Raymond Paul, Steven Roger Paul and Gayle Paul Tripp, all of NC, with grandchildren and great-grandchildren from all; and sister, Priscilla Gross of St. Augusta, Maine.
He will be interred with full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced later.
Online condolences can be made at Wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
