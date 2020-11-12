Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Norwood Britt Miller, 83, of Beulaville died Nov. 11, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Lois Miller; son, Randall Kennedy; daughters, Belinda Miller, Benita Campbell, Bridget Walston, all of Beulaville; and sister, Mary Rollins of Fuquay Varina.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store