Odellie Andrea Massiah Vilela, 36, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Northwoods United Methodist Church with Rev. Duke Quarles officiating.
She is survived by her children, Jeremy Massiah, currently active duty with
the US Navy, Jodel Massiah, Eyan Massiah, and Deon Massiah, all of the home;
uncle, H. Field Kellogg and aunt, Patricia Kellogg of Jacksonville; grandmother, Chanmaty Padavatton of Jacksonville; and siblings, Madeline Munglsing of New York, Kavita Munglsing of New York, Robbie Massiah of Texas, and Paul Massiah of Virginia.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Dec, 13, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019