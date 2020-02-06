MAPLE HILL - Olivia Wooten Farrior, 94, of Maple Hill died Feb. 4, 2020, at Pender Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with interment following at Lee cemetery, Maple Hill.
Survivors include children, Curtis Bannerman, James Earl Bannerman, Albert Bannerman, Ophelia Heyward, Sterling Bannerman; and sister, Irene Pickett.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw.
