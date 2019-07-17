Midway Park, NC – Ollie J. "Shorty" Douglas, 76, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Jamie Silence officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cameron.
Her husband, Thomas Harold Douglas; and son, Thomas Wayne Douglas both precede her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Hope deBeaumont of Cedar Point; and three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Cypress Springs Presbyterian Church, 1220 Cypress Church Road, Cameron, NC 28326.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville is handling the services.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019