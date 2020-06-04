Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Ona Edwards Foster, 90, of Beulaville died June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include sons, Edward Foster of Kansas, Del Foster of Warsaw; daughter, Shirley Davis of Beulaville; sister, Joy Moore of Kinston; and brother, Darrell Edwards of Chinquapin.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



