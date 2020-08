Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Ora Lee Horne Cottle, 86, of Beulaville died Aug. 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include son, Glenn Cottle of Beulaville; daughter, Kay Potter of Deep Run; sisters, Geraldine Horton of Etters, Pennsylvania, Faye Fox of Toledo, Ohio; and brother, Tommy Horne of Washington.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



