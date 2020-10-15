1/
Oscar Hansley
Mr. Oscar Rodolph Hansley, 81, of Jacksonville, NC died October 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Rodolph Hansley and Sadie Parker Hansley. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Liles Hansley. Son, Brian Hansley; daughter, Jewel Hansley Bean (Rick); brother, Wayne Hansley (Joyce); sisters, Bonnie Rogers (Ray) and Ethel Brown. Three grandchildren, Miranda Bean, Destiny Hansley and Sadie Bean. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He started selling newspapers on the base when he was 8 years old. He owned Oscars Heating and Cooling and later started a mobile home park. He was very dedicated to his church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and song leader. A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Family of God Community Church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Park following the service. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations to the Family of God Church in his honor.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Family of God Community Church
OCT
17
Burial
03:00 PM
Onslow Memorial Park
