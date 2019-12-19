POLLOCKSVILLE - Otis Leroy Bell, 84, of Pollocksville died Dec. 18, 2019.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pollocksville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Bell; sons, James Bell of Maysville, Michael Bell of Maribel; daughters, Kathy Daughety, Melanie Danza, Sharon Bright; brother, James C. Bell, all of Pollocksville; and sister, Lela Dudley of New Bern.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019