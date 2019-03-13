KENANSVILLE - Ottis Jere Miller, 90, of Kenansville died March 12, 2019, at Laurels of Pender.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include sons, Marshall B. Miller of Pinehurst, Chris D. Miller, Andrew C. Miller; daughter, Marilyn M. Miller, all of Kenansville; sister, Barbara M. Ferguson of Ahoskie; and brothers, Bernell G. Miller of Lynchburg, Virginia, Willie G. Miller of Beulaville, M. Truman Miller of Kenansville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019