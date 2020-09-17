Otto Marshburn

Otto McClay Marshburn, 80, passed away in his home on September 15th, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 59 years, Nita Jarman Marshburn, and his two children, Matthew Lewis Marshburn (spouse, Melanie Ontog Marshburn), and Karla Marshburn Rouse (spouse, Justin Charles Rouse).
As an Onslow County native, he was the son of Jesse and Edith Greer Marshburn, and brother of the late Robert Laverne Marshburn, and the surviving brothers, Jesse, Jimmy, and Danny Marshburn.
He completed Army National Guard training in 1959. He began a fire science career in 1971 and later, he retired as Captain with the Jacksonville Fire Department, serving 30 years. He had a hard and determined work ethic. He encompassed such passion and dedication to every task at hand. He was most proud of his family and unselfishly provided an insurmountable sense of responsibility and determination.
He enjoyed fishing and spontaneous "let's ride" road trips to nowhere. He loved mowing the grass and eating the occasional sweet. He enjoyed trips to the mountains and of course, in his late life, frequent breakfast trips to McDonald's.
He will be celebrated at a memorial service at 3 o'clock on Sunday, September 20th at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Gum Branch Road. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Family Life Center at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 100 Half Moon Church Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support shown to them. They are forever grateful.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.