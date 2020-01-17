Owen "Wilson" Brown, age 67, passed away on January 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at Duke University Hospital.

Wilson was born on November 19, 1952, in Rose Hill, N.C. Born to Woodrow and Evelyn Brown, he was one of five kids raised in the home town of Chinquapin, N.C. In his youth, he developed a love for athletics, lettering in basketball and baseball at East Duplin High School.

Wilson attended college at East Carolina University, studying accounting. There, he met his wife Parvin Jafari and a group of friends that remained close to him throughout his life. On July 12, 1980 Wilson and Parvin were married in Greenville, N.C.

Later in life, Wilson discovered his love for coaching. "Coach Brown" left a lasting impact on youth baseball in Southern Durham. He cherished his time spent on the field with his teams and his two sons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Brown; and brothers, Durrell and Mark Brown.

Wilson is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Parvin Brown; son, Aaron and wife Hillary; son, Eric and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Haleh, Lenore, Woodrow; mother, Evelyn Brown; siblings, Hershall and wife Bertie, and sister, Sharon Peele; seven nieces and four nephews.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20 at Community Funeral Home, 840 W Main Street Beulaville N.C. 28518.

