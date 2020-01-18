Owen Brown

Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Owen Wilson Brown, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
The funeral service is 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be held at the H. Birch Brown Cemetery, Chinquapin, N.C.
Survivors include: spouse, Parvin Brown of Chapel Hill; mother, Evelyn Brown of Jacksonville; sons, Aaron Brown of Chapel Hill and Eric Brown of Raleigh; sister, Sharon Peele, and brother, Hershall Brown, both of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
