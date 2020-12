Or Copy this URL to Share

MAPLE HILL - Owen Lee James, 74, of Maple Hill, died Dec. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Deliverance Temple Church, Maple Hill with burial at Pickett family cemetery, Maple Hill.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw.





