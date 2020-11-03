1/1
Ozell Foy
Ozell Willaford Foy, 87, of Richlands went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Velvin Foy; sons, James A. and Jeffrey K. Foy; and sister, Zannie Jones.
Ozell is survived by her son, Jonathan Foy (Yvonne); grandchildren, Crystal, Brittany, Dustin, Haley, Logan, Kelsey, and Austin; siblings, Grace Lasky, Bernice Hoffman, and George Willaford; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, 1077 Nine Mile Road, Richlands, NC 28574. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in the Guinn Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
