PINK HILL - Ozell Heath Kennedy, 92, of Pink Hill died Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie G. Kennedy, Randy "Teeny" Kennedy, Red Kennedy; and daughter, Wanda Houston, all of Pink Hill.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



