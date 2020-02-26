WINTERVILLE - Pamela Jackson Meekins, 53, of Winterville and formerly of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Kevin Jackson and Rev. Jason Willaford officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mrs. Meekins was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked many years at McDonalds in Jacksonville and also in Greenville. She was also an accomplished artist and enjoyed drawing. But mostly, she enjoyed being a loving and wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother to her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Billy Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Meekins of the home; step-daughter, Crystal Meekins Jones of Jacksonville; her son, Billy-Wayne Meekins of Winterville; two grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones; her mother, Shirley Jackson of Greenville; one sister, Rhonda Willaford and her husband, Gentry of Jacksonville; one brother, Rev. Kevin Jackson and his wife, Debbie of Vanceboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
