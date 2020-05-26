PINK HILL - Pamela Jo Mobley Quinn, 64, of Pink Hill died May 25, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Jeffrey Quinn; sons; Charles Dwain Quinn, both of Pink Hill, Jeffrey Michael Quinn of Goldsboro; daughter, Jennifer Nichole Quinn; sisters, Peggy Sanderson, Jan Eubanks, all of Beulaville, Mary Moriarty of Florida, Linda Mobley of Raleigh, Gail Raynor, Fuquay-Varina; and brothers, Lynn Mobley of Beulaville, Glenn Mobley of Chinquapin.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020