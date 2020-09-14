Patricia Beverage

Patricia Anne Beverage, 68, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1951, in Boston, MA; she was a daughter of the late Victor Mills and Mary Elizabeth Muller Beverage. She was a Practical Nurse at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and worked in pediatrics for the last 20 years. She was a member of Infant of Prague Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America.
Surviving are two brothers, Thomas Beverage of Jacksonville, Raymond Beverage and wife Barbara of Manassas, VA; a sister, Susan Strain and husband James of Elizabethtown, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church with Reverend J. Victor Gournas officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coastal Carolina Community College Foundation, Patricia A. Beverage Scholarship, 444 Western Boulevard, Jacksonville, NC 28546.
