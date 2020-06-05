SNEADS FERRY - Patricia Lou Dunn, 78, of Sneads Ferry died June 3, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include sons, Gerald Collins, Greg Collins, Ronald Razer, Timothy Razer; and daughter, Susan Razer.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.