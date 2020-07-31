1/
Patricia Huffman
Patricia Ann Huffman returned home to the arms of God on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at her home in Kinston N.C.
Patricia was born on April 14, 1962, to Katie Jean and Malcolm Huffman in Jacksonville N.C. She was a 1980 graduate of South Lenoir High School. Patricia's life of employment included some industrial, waitressing, caregiving and her most important in her heart was babysitting her many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Katie Huffman; two sisters, Angel J Huffman and Clarinda Huffman. Patricia was also preceded in death by two very special "adoptive parents" Rev. Paul and Edith Nix.
Patricia is survived by five sisters and two brothers, Theresa Marozas, and E. JoEllen Huffman of Richlands, Karol Huffman, Malcolm Huffman Jr. and Cathy Jones of Kinston, Paul Huffman of Beulaville and Janet Greene of Washington.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. August 1st at Johnson Funeral Home in Richlands, with the Rev. Kenneth J Huffman officiating.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
