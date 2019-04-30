Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Barksdale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Charles Barksdale, 67 years of age, passed away in the comfort of his own home on April 26, 2019.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Ellen and their two children, Travis and Leslye. Patrick was the proud grandfather to Jackson (4), Thayne (4), and Hunter (19m).

Patrick at the age of 17, attempted to complete his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Santa Barbara. However, his surfing abilities took precedence over classes leading him to his enlistment into the Marine Corps in 1969. Patrick served three years in the Marine Corps to include two tours during the Vietnam War. During his time in service, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star with a "V" Device, two Purple hearts, Navy Commendation Medal with "V" Device and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1971, Patrick attended Chico State University where he met and fell in love with his wife, Ellen. While admitted for in-patient care, Ellen was one of Pat's nurses. Upon discharge from the hospital, Pat's highest priority was to ask his favorite nurse to breakfast. That breakfast date was the start of a 43 year-long relationship. Pat graduated from Chico State and joined the State Bureau of Investigation for the state of California. Pat happily retired after 20 years of service to law enforcement.

In 1981, Pat and Ellen welcomed their son Travis into the world followed by their daughter Leslye three years later. Pat was a devoted father and exceptional husband for his 67 years of life. He coached and mentored both of his children through sports, life, and military accomplishments. Pat loved being retired with the flexibility to be a part of every milestone in his children's lives. Pat was able to support his wife Ellen in her 20 year Army career after which, they both moved from Hawaii to Sneads Ferry.

Pat was a dedicated husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend. Pat loved good people and ensured everyone within his world was taken care of. Pat was a dependable man and as well as a man of his word. A man of high morals and standards, Pat enabled all who met him to easily rely on and trust him completely.

A "Celebration of Life" will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2nd at the New River Plantation Clubhouse located at 724 Willbrook Circle, Sneads Ferry, NC. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with food and refreshments immediately after the service. This is not a time of mourning as Pat was too positive to want anyone to grieve over him. Dress casual and prepare to have a great time celebrating Patrick Barksdale with his close family and friends.

