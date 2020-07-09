JACKSONVILLE – Patrick Rager, 25, was born on January 25, 1995, and died on July 7, 2020, in Onslow County.
Patrick was well known for his caring attitude and outgoing personality. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Cherrie Burns Rager and step father, Oliver Ford of Maysville; and father, Neil Rager of Lawrenceburg TN; two brothers, Alexander Rager of Hubert, Nicholas Rager of Jacksonville; one daughter, Scarlett Rager of Maysville; maternal grandparents, Joseph Burns of Ethridge TN and Patricia Martin of Lawrenceburg, TN; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Busby of Columbia, TN; and a host of family and friends.
A visitation is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.