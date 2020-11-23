Patrick Thomas Kelly, 75, of Hubert, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
Born on December 19, 1944 in Oswego, NY, he was the son Thomas and Helen Somers Kelly. Pat proudly served his country for 24 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a First Sergeant. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star Medal with Combat V.
Pat is survived by Toshiko, his loving wife of 52 years, son Mike, daughters Dina and Yumi, and grandchildren Nicholas, Brett and Kelly, and beloved sister Sally.
Although his career and character were marked by his service as a US Marine, Pat was dedicated to his family. He deeply loved his wife and children. Making sure they were secure and provided for was always his mission. Pat found the greatest joy in life as "Papa" to his grandchildren going along with any of their crazy ideas, being proud of their accomplishments and efforts, encouraging them and listening to their thoughts and ideas. Most importantly making sure they would have bright futures grounded in integrity, education, and faith. Spending time together with his family was the greatest gift of all.
A kind-hearted man, Pat was generous often doing things anonymously for others, particularly children and fellow Veterans. A Letter to the Editor in the Jacksonville Daily News once captured the story of a nice gentleman who randomly paid for a purchase at the register for a little girl and her mother. The mother so overwhelmed with gratitude wanting to say thank you wrote the letter. Several months later, Pat told me that he wanted that little girl and her mother to know there was 'still good in the world' and that people cared. That was our Dad.
It is the thousand little things that Pat did to positively impact others, in the background unknowing to others, that made the world a better place. This was his way and how he will be remembered. We will miss him dearly but take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Heavenly Father.
Rest peacefully Dad, you are forever our Hero.
God Bless the men and women of the United States Armed Forces ~ Semper Fi.
The family will receive guests Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
A private graveside, with full military honors, will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In memory of Pat, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations or a simple act of kindness toward others:
Disabled American Veteran Charitable Service Trust at www.cst.dav.org
Operation Gratitude at https://www.operationgratitude.comWounded Warriors
Project at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org