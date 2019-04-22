Jacksonville, NC – Patricia "Patsy" Langley Cape, 83, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her two sons.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Charles McKinney officiating.
Born in Onslow County on Dec. 31, 1935; to the late Arthur William and Thelma Batts Langley Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Sam" G. Cape; her daughter, Anna Cape; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Cape.
Survivors include her two sons, Michael Langley Cape of Elizabeth City and Danny Cape of Jacksonville; daughter, Leah Fitzgerald of Jacksonville and her grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha and Matthew along with eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends following the service at 104 Koonce Circle, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019