KENANSVILLE - Patsy Dail Quinn, 71, of Kenansville died April 18, 2019, at Wayne-UNC Health Care.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at Quinn family cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors include spouse, Maynard "Bud" Quinn; and son, John Quinn; daughters, Wanda Bell, Lisa Quinn, Cristy Bell, all of Kenansville; sisters, Flora Lester of Florida, Christine Wellens of Massachusetts; and brother, Larry Dail of Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019