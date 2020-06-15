Patsy Quinn
GREENVILLE - Patsy Kennedy Quinn, 80, of Greenville died June 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Gene Quinn of Greenville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Duplin Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
