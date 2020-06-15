Patsy Quinn

GREENVILLE - Patsy Kennedy Quinn, 80, of Greenville died June 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Gene Quinn of Greenville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.