Patsy Quinn

GREENVILLE - Patsy Kennedy Quinn, 80, of Greenville died June 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Gene Quinn of Greenville.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



