Patsy Whaley

JACKSONVILLE – Patsy Ann Whaley, 80, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Whaley was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Starr Whitlow Robey; one brother, W. Richard Robey; and two sons, Michael Henderson and Eric Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, James Whaley of the home; daughter, Kim Allen of Jacksonville; brother, Robert Robey of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Kinsey Allen of Jacksonville and Drake Allen of Jacksonville; aunts, Mary Jane Boyd of San Diego, CA and Margie Herron of Lexington, KY.
