Paul Brown

MIDWAY PARK – Paul Allen Brown, 63, of Midway Park died June 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Monica Fike Brown; daughters, Vanessa Brown, both of the home, Geanie Smith of Creekside, Pennsylvania; and sisters, Marjorie Seip of Texas, Patricia Frintzilas of New York.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



