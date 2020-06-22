Paul Brown
MIDWAY PARK – Paul Allen Brown, 63, of Midway Park died June 18, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Monica Fike Brown; daughters, Vanessa Brown, both of the home, Geanie Smith of Creekside, Pennsylvania; and sisters, Marjorie Seip of Texas, Patricia Frintzilas of New York.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

