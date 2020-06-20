Paul Case II
Paul Junior Case, II, 55, of Jacksonville died June 14, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
Survivors include son, Johnathan Case; daughters, Rachell Hanke, both of Jacksonville, Lisa Nangeroni of Sunapee, New Hampshire; brothers, George Case of St. Roberts, Missouri, Michael and Billy Hayes, both of Columbus, Ohio; and sister, Edie Olson of Kewaunee, Wisconsin.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
