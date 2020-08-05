1/1
Paul E. Koenig Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Koenig Jr., 76, of Jacksonville, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, & Master Carpenter.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Adele King.
He is survived by his children, Bryan Koenig, Scott M. Koenig (Michelle), and Kevin Koenig (Lea); grandchildren, Scott Jr., Austin, Zachary, Coryn, Chloe, and Alicia Koenig; and siblings, Dorothy Lombardo,
Albert Dettman, Dwayne Koenig, Doreen Patricia Dearborn, George Koenig, and Ernest Gorman.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved