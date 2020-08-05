Paul E. Koenig Jr., 76, of Jacksonville, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, & Master Carpenter.

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Adele King.

He is survived by his children, Bryan Koenig, Scott M. Koenig (Michelle), and Kevin Koenig (Lea); grandchildren, Scott Jr., Austin, Zachary, Coryn, Chloe, and Alicia Koenig; and siblings, Dorothy Lombardo,

Albert Dettman, Dwayne Koenig, Doreen Patricia Dearborn, George Koenig, and Ernest Gorman.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.



