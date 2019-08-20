SNEADS FERRY - Paul McCarty Furr, 86, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 19, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center.
Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Salem Baptist Church with burial held at a later date in Kentucky.
Survivors include daughters, Jodene Doughty of Mt. Airy, Maryland, DeAnne Kleiner of Gilbert, Arizona; and stepsons, Mark Dwelle of Richmond, Virginia, Robert Dwelle of Long Beach, California.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019