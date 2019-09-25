Paul Herring (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-4450
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC 28425
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC 28425
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSE HILL - Paul Herring, 70, of Rose Hill died Sept. 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Survivors include wife, Lorraine of the home; daughters, Jessie Newkirk of Rose Hill, Delores Hall of Kenansville; son, James Newkirk of Texas; brothers, Tommy Herring of Wilmington, James Earl Herring of Huntington, New York; and sisters, Hattie Pearl Peterson, Gladys Peterson of Teachey, Mary Sims of Charlotte.
Viewing will be from 2 to 2:50 p.m. before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.