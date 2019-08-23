RICHLANDS - Paul Dawain Hobbs, 53, of Richlands died Aug. 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owen–Davis family cemetery.
Survivors include mother, Marie Foss Hobbs; father, Dennis Hobbs; brother, Graham Kane Hobbs; sister, Paula Hobbs, all of Richlands; and stepsister, Carmen Larella Hobbs of Beulaville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
