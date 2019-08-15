Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Klem. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Memorial service 7:00 PM Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 25, 1949, in Newton, NJ; son of the late John and Gladys Parker Klem.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.

He spent 12 years in the Marine Corps and attained the rank of Sgt. He spent most of his enlistment stationed at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point and loved his job as a legal clerk. He was probably one of the oldest NY State Police recruits when he joined in 1984, at the age of 32. He retired as a NY Bureau of Criminal Investigator in 2001, and moved back to the area he loved in North Carolina to be near the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. Fishing was his passion and as many will tell you, he practically lived there. He made so many good friends there who became family.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wendy Stella Klem of the home; sons, Michael Klem (Heather) of Raleigh, James Klem (Lisa) of Avoca, NY, and John Klem of Elmira, NY; daughters, Lisa Carter (Alen) of Denim Springs, LA and Emily Klem of the home; sisters, Sandy Gustina, Vickie Lowe, Dorsie Klem, and Gloria Watkins; grandchildren, Nick and Danielle Klem, Keanan and Mason Scarboro, Savanna and Hunter Carter, and Savannah Klem; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara McKerrow; and grandson, Tyler Carter.

Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



