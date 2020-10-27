Paul McBride

Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Paul Matthew McBride, 49, of Newport died Oct. 25, 2020, at Carteret Healthcare.

Funeral will be held at noon on Thursday at Glad Tidings Church.

Survivors include wife, Christina Avent of the home; father, Patrick Michael "Mike" McBride of Swansboro; brother, Patrick Michael McBride of Corpus Christie, Texas; and step children, Kevin, Breanna, Lexsie, Belinda, and Tia.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon before the service.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



