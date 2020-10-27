1/
Paul McBride
NEWPORT - Paul Matthew McBride, 49, of Newport died Oct. 25, 2020, at Carteret Healthcare.
Funeral will be held at noon on Thursday at Glad Tidings Church.
Survivors include wife, Christina Avent of the home; father, Patrick Michael "Mike" McBride of Swansboro; brother, Patrick Michael McBride of Corpus Christie, Texas; and step children, Kevin, Breanna, Lexsie, Belinda, and Tia.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
