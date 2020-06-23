Paul Provost

Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Joseph Prevost, 79, of Emerald Isle died April 26, 2020 at Vidant Hospice Center.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.

Survivors include wife, Rosa M. Prevost of the home; and daughters, Katina Mattingly of Waldorf, Maryland, Lisa Gardner of Lauderhill, Florida.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store