TEACHEY - Paulette Hill Kornegay, 48, of Teachey died July 12, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home Cemetery. Wake will be held Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Community Building.
Survivors include daughters, Bridgette J. Teachey of
Teachey and Jalisa P. Miller of Sarecta; mother, Mary Houston of Goldsboro; and sister, Carlette Mallard (Leroy) of Goldsboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019