CHINQUAPIN - Pauline Maready Bennett, 89, of Chinquapin died June 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include spouse, Richard Bennett of Chinquapin; son, Timothy Bennett of Kensington, Minnesota; and daughter, Debra Harris of Washington.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.