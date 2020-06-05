Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Pauline Maready Bennett, 89, of Chinquapin died June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include spouse, Richard Bennett of Chinquapin; son, Timothy Bennett of Kensington, Minnesota; and daughter, Debra Harris of Washington.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



