Pauline Bennett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHINQUAPIN - Pauline Maready Bennett, 89, of Chinquapin died June 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include spouse, Richard Bennett of Chinquapin; son, Timothy Bennett of Kensington, Minnesota; and daughter, Debra Harris of Washington.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved