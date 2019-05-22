Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Pauline was a feisty 4-year resident of Brookdale Senior Living, where she's lived since the passing of her husband of 62 years in September of 2015. As the wife of a Marine with many stations of duty, she easily met all kinds of people and took moving to new places in stride. She was an avid bingo player, and it took a lot for her to miss a Wednesday or Saturday game. No matter how bad she was feeling on Tuesday or Friday, she was always good to go the next day. In fact, her family joked that she would never die on a bingo day. We guess she had the last laugh about that.

Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Vivian Martin Covington (and her husband, Jeff) of Greenville, NC; her son, John Martin (and his husband, Bob) of Raleigh, NC; her son, Michael of Jacksonville, NC; her grandson-in-law Chris Hough, and her two great-grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas, all of Richlands, NC; her brother, Roland Lachapelle (and his partner, Margie); her sister-in-law, Rita Lachapelle; her sister-in-law, Vivian Flores (and her husband Norbert) of Swansea, MA; her brother-in-law, Dennis Martin (and his wife Terri) of Tiverton, RI.

A committal service will be held at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, followed by a memorial mass at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Jacksonville, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards the support of the College of Education's Student Emergency Fund, to the ECU Foundation, Mailstop 301, 2200 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville NC 27858-4353. Please write "COE Emergency Fund – ET3323" in the memo line. Alternatively, contributions may be made in her name to the places she played bingo: Pitt County American Legion Post 39, P.O. Box 21, Greenville, NC 27835 or V.F.W. Post 1108 Mumford Rd, Greenville, NC 27834.

