Peachie Williams, 60, of Jacksonville died April 11, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Evening View Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Georgetown Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Teiarra Love of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; son, Terrell Harris of Jacksonville; sisters, Patricia Mickey of Richlands and Mary Anne Cabral of Jacksonville; brothers, John Cabral and Melvin Cabral of Jacksonville, Victor Williams of Fayetteville and Cirilo Cabral of Miami, Florida.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019