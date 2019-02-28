NEW BERN - Peggy Annette Meadows Barton, 52, of New Bern died Feb. 26, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Maysville United Methodist Church, Maysville with interment following at Meadows family Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Chris Barton; daughter, Christal Ricki Jean Barton; mother, Peggy Quick Miller, all of New Bern; brother, Joshua Gray of Montgomery, Alabama; and sisters, Denise Hasbargen of Topsail Beach, Janie Ann Hinton of McDonough, Georgia.
The family will receive friends half an hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
