Mrs. Peggy Joan Dixon Saba, age 60, a resident of Jacksonville, NC, died
Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Duke Regional Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Saba was born in Beaufort County on September 16, 1959 to the
late Harvey Henry Dixon, Jr. and Ophelia Mae Harrell Dixon. She was a
graduate of Washington High School and received her Bachelor of
Education degree from East Carolina University. On August 3, 1996 she
married Rafee Saba. Mrs. Saba was a schoolteacher for 20 years. She
was a member of First United Methodist Church in Washington and
also attended Northwoods United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.
Survivors include her husband: Rafee James Saba; a daughter: Brandye
Ophelia Jackson of Jacksonville; two sons: Robert Louis Jackson III and
wife Katherine of Greenville and Harvey Matthew Jackson of
Jacksonville; two grandchildren: Reid Jackson and Harper Jackson; four
sisters: Brenda Hardy and husband Bobby of Washington, Laura Davis
and husband Paige of Washington, Mary Tom Hink and husband Doug
of Cary, and Julie Kucas of Cary; three nieces: Laura Beth Ross, Erica
Barton, and Sissy Midyette; and three nephews: Dixon Davis, Jason
Hink, and Cooper Kucas.
Memorial contributions may be made the Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
