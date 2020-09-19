1/
Peggy Joan Dixon Saba
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Peggy Joan Dixon Saba, age 60, a resident of Jacksonville, NC, died
Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Duke Regional Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Saba was born in Beaufort County on September 16, 1959 to the
late Harvey Henry Dixon, Jr. and Ophelia Mae Harrell Dixon. She was a
graduate of Washington High School and received her Bachelor of
Education degree from East Carolina University. On August 3, 1996 she
married Rafee Saba. Mrs. Saba was a schoolteacher for 20 years. She
was a member of First United Methodist Church in Washington and
also attended Northwoods United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

Survivors include her husband: Rafee James Saba; a daughter: Brandye
Ophelia Jackson of Jacksonville; two sons: Robert Louis Jackson III and
wife Katherine of Greenville and Harvey Matthew Jackson of
Jacksonville; two grandchildren: Reid Jackson and Harper Jackson; four
sisters: Brenda Hardy and husband Bobby of Washington, Laura Davis
and husband Paige of Washington, Mary Tom Hink and husband Doug
of Cary, and Julie Kucas of Cary; three nieces: Laura Beth Ross, Erica
Barton, and Sissy Midyette; and three nephews: Dixon Davis, Jason
Hink, and Cooper Kucas.

Memorial contributions may be made the Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Saba family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
(252) 946-4144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
September 18, 2020
Peggy, we wish we could have known you. We have been fortunate enough to know Matt and how special you were to him and what a fine son you raised. Matt is a prime example of the kind and wonderful Mother you must have been. Our sincere condolences to your entire family.
Mike and Sandra Blair
Friend
September 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of sweet Peggy. I taught with her at Dixon Elementary and she was a very bright and happy teacher and so kind to everyone. I remember the fun time we all experienced in Greece! There is a very bright star in heaven tonight.
Jan Johnson
Coworker
September 18, 2020
Love and Prayers to Peggy's sisters and husband Rafee in the days ahead. Peggy made many a visit to her sister Mary Tom's home in Cary, NC and I'm so blessed to have shared time and laughter with her, and all of her fun loving family! Her award winning smile will be deeply missed by all. May God's strength carry you through.
Brenda and Dave White
Friend
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. You always brought smiles to those around you. Thank you for letting us share your light. We will love you and miss you always.
Stephanie Withers
Family
September 18, 2020
Mrs. Saba,
I hope your life was filled with joy because we've only known your son for a short time and his life is nothing short of joy, laughter and happiness. Thank you for giving us Matt and may we all find happiness in your forever after.
Savannah Blair
Friend
September 18, 2020
Mrs. Saba,
I hope your life was filled with joy because we’ve only known your son for a short time and his life is nothing short of joy, laughter and happiness! Thank you for giving us Matt and may we all find happiness in your forever after!
Kevin, Savannah and Lennox Blair
Friend
September 18, 2020
Laura, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. So sorry for the loss of Peggy.
Ann Tyndall
Friend
September 18, 2020
May God give you peace as you walk this difficult path. Thinking of the family and praying for God to wrap His arms around you and comfort you.
Ginger Woolard Newbold
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of Peggy. She was a great coworker and friend. Praying for her family .
LILLY Garner
Coworker
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your heartbreak! May Our Father of Love & Peace overshadow you at this time. Hold fast to The Precious Memories shared in this life.
Diane Hodges Bland
September 17, 2020
Brenda I am thinking about you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Kay Sharpe
Friend
September 17, 2020
Brenda, I'm sorry for your loss and for the family's loss. Praying for comfort at this time.
Connie Barr Corbett
Friend
September 16, 2020
Brenda and family, so sorry for your loss. All are in my prayers.
Judy Matkins Waddell
September 16, 2020
Lifting your entire family up in prayer!
Suzanne Woolard
September 16, 2020
Laura, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this time. Barbara Boyd, Janice Boyd
Barvara and Janice Boyd
Friend
September 16, 2020
Barbara and Janice Boyd
Friend
September 16, 2020
Ms. Peggy was a blessing to my son Tymir! She was a huge influence on Tymir’s education going the extra mile to make sure he understood the concept before moving on to a new task. Tymir is a stronger student because of her. We will miss you Ms. Peggy heaven has gained another angel.
Tamika Brown
Student
September 16, 2020
Peggy and I worked together at Dixon Elementary and carpooled to work for several years since we lived around the corner from each other. I’m so sorry to hear of her passing! We had some great conversations on those long morning drives! She will be missed! My condolences to her family!
Meredith Best
September 16, 2020
Mrs. Peggy helped my sibilings and I in SO many ways. She made such a big impact in my personal life and education. I won't be where I am today without the help of her and her family. I will miss you Mrs. Peggy! You are in a better place ❤ I'll see you again one day!
Julianna Erickson
Student
September 16, 2020
I worked with Peggy at Dixon Elementary. She was a wonderful person and teacher. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Loretta Midgett
Coworker
September 16, 2020
We were blessed to know her. A very sweet and good person. May she Rest In Peace.
Howard Hink
Family
September 16, 2020
Peggy will be truly missed - she was always a ray of sunshine. Smiles and laughter seemed to come easy to her, and today, as we mourn her loss, we are forever grateful that we can look back at good times with lots if laughter with our friend. Peggy will live on in us all.....
Camilla & Dave, Oliver & Beyla McNamee
Friend
September 16, 2020
I am sad to see this news. I haven't seen Peggy in over 40 years, but she was a shining light during our high school years, and always had a pleasant word to say to everyone. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone or a cross word to anyone. I'm sure she was still the same all these years later.
My best to all of you. Prayers for peace, comfort, and strength.
Kevin Jones
Friend
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Winnie Moss
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved