Mrs. Peggy Joan Dixon Saba, age 60, a resident of Jacksonville, NC, diedWednesday September 9, 2020 at Duke Regional Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.Mrs. Saba was born in Beaufort County on September 16, 1959 to thelate Harvey Henry Dixon, Jr. and Ophelia Mae Harrell Dixon. She was agraduate of Washington High School and received her Bachelor ofEducation degree from East Carolina University. On August 3, 1996 shemarried Rafee Saba. Mrs. Saba was a schoolteacher for 20 years. Shewas a member of First United Methodist Church in Washington andalso attended Northwoods United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.Survivors include her husband: Rafee James Saba; a daughter: BrandyeOphelia Jackson of Jacksonville; two sons: Robert Louis Jackson III andwife Katherine of Greenville and Harvey Matthew Jackson ofJacksonville; two grandchildren: Reid Jackson and Harper Jackson; foursisters: Brenda Hardy and husband Bobby of Washington, Laura Davisand husband Paige of Washington, Mary Tom Hink and husband Dougof Cary, and Julie Kucas of Cary; three nieces: Laura Beth Ross, EricaBarton, and Sissy Midyette; and three nephews: Dixon Davis, JasonHink, and Cooper Kucas.Memorial contributions may be made the Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Saba family.